Many have been curious as to when WWE would start holding live events again as more vaccines are administered and safety protocols are lightened throughout the country. Now we have our answer, as WWE has just announced a 25-city tour will start on July 16th, and it will kick off in Texas with three shows. It all begins with an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in the Toyota Center in Houston, followed by that weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, July 18th, which will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The third show will take place the next day on July 19th with the recording of Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.