Politics

GOP governors say lockdowns in liberal states caused migration to red states

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drawn out and restrictive lockdowns in blue states have pushed many to move themselves and their families to red states, a group of GOP governors told Fox News. Speaking to host Sean Hannity at a town hall for Republican governors Wednesday night, the group of six leaders from Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Tennessee said that each were seeing new residents flood their states to escape liberal policies that prevented re-openings.

todaynewspost.com
