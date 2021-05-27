newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

AMC Entertainment shares rise more than 50%

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Shares in cinema operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) were up 50.2% at $29.38 in a high-volume trading session on Thursday after rising as high as $29.72 earlier. AMC, which is popular on social media and among members of Reddit investing forum WallStreetBets, was last up more than 1,400% for the year to date.

