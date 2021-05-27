newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

A Former Google CEO Just Bought Barron Hilton’s LA Estate at a $13.5 Million Discount

By James McClain for Dirt
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
Just five months after it first popped up for sale with a blistering $75 million ask, L.A.’s so-called Jay Paley Residence—a historic 1930s manor designed by pioneering Black architect Paul R. Williams for the founder of CBS—has sold for a discounted but $61.5 million, a still eye-popping amount that ranks as 2021’s second-biggest California home sale thus far, behind only the $87 million paid by tech tycoon Jan Koum for his next-door neighbor’s Malibu home in February.

