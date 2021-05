The summer of online game conventions is getting bigger as Indie Live Expo 2021 announces it will have a massive lineup this year. The organizers are boasting that the event, which will kick off on June 5th, will have more than 300 games from established independent studios and publishers from around the globe to feature during the entire run. Several of which will be chosen by the Indie Live Expo Board to be featured as part of "INDIE Live Premiere," which will include reveals and premiers for PC, mobile, and consoles. We have more info on the event below as it will kick off this coming Saturday at 2am on both YouTube and Twitch.