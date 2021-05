For those unfamiliar, Fallout is a science fiction, action, roleplaying franchise set somewhere in the 21, 22, or 23 centuries, depending on the specific game. The first one was released in 1997, with its sequel coming out a year later. In 2008, Fallout 3 was released to universal acclaim and winning tons of awards. Two years later, a spin-off titled Fallout: New Vegas was unleashed, and despite technical hiccups (the game would cause the system to crash on occasion, etc.), it still garnered positive reviews, and fans have come to consider it one of the best entries in the series. In the games, players can collect items such as bobbleheads or snow globes.