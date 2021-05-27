Cancel
Win, lose, or compromise: Clock ticks on key education bills in Springfield

By Phil Elizabeth
todaynewspost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a COVID year and a short lame-duck legislative session, the Illinois legislature has come roaring back with hundreds of bills introduced by its members. Many bills address problems created or exacerbated by the pandemic, while some have to do with an ambitious push to remap the state’s legislative districts. A number gaining steam this week are education-focused, covering hair discrimination, Asian American history curriculum, and the ongoing debate over whether Chicago should have an elected school board.

