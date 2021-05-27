newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 Betting Odds: Favorite Scott Dixon heavily backed

Posted by 
Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Scott Dixon‘s short odds to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday aren’t dissuading the public from backing the heavy favorite.

The New Zealander will start the 105th running of the race from the pole, and the +350 favorite has been backed by 13 percent of the handle and eight percent of the winning bets at DraftKings. Both are the most among the 33-car field.

American Colton Herta, 21, and the Netherlands’ Rinus VeeKay, the youngest in the field at 20, are also on the front row in second and third, respectively. Herta is the second favorite at +700 but has only been backed by a modest five percent of the handle and winning bets.

VeeKay, who has been bet down to +1400 from +1600 earlier this week, has been supported by seven and six percent, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mZZw_0aDeVZX000
Roe 1: Scott Dixon, Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay. (USA TODAY Sports)

The fact that it’s the fastest field overall in the race’s history only adds to the excitement of the Indy 500’s return to its Memorial Day weekend spot after being postponed last year to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Winning a pole at the Indianapolis 500 is one of the toughest things to do,” Dixon said. “From a team standpoint, just how much work and effort goes into building these cars specifically for that pole run, it’s a lot of money and a lot of effort that it takes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37klVb_0aDeVZX000
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the fourth pole for Dixon at the Indy 500.

“We’ve been on the other side of it. We’ve had them before, but we’ve started well in the pack, too, where you can’t figure out why you’re in that position,” Dixon said.

Takuma Soto Seeks 3rd Indy 500 Win

Meanwhile, Japan’s Takuma Sato, the defending champion, is seeking his third Indy 500 victory. At +2000, he is being backed by seven percent of the handle and four percent of the bets at DraftKings.

The last three races have been won by a driver starting in one of the first four positions, and that makes Ed Carpenter one to watch.

Starting fourth, the stepson of Tony George, the man whose family owned the track for generations, and indeed the series for many years, will not only be a sentimental favorite, but a driver who saves his best for Indy every year, with a high finish of second in 2018.

The public is backing him with 8 percent of the handle and 7 percent of the bets at +2500 at DraftKings. That’s just behind Alexander Rossi (9 and 7 percent at +1400) as the drivers with the most support beyond Dixon.

Legends Tony Kanaan (one Indy 500 win, +1600), Helio Castroneves (three, +3000) and Juan Pablo Montoya (two, +3300) are also in the field.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
661
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Juan Pablo Montoya
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indianapolis 500#Race#Front Row#The New Zealander#3rd Indy#Fieldlevelmedia#American Colton Herta#Betting#Bets#Running#Legends Tony Kanaan#This Week#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Field Level Media

Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds & Best Bets

Field Level Media’s golf writers provide key notes and best bets from this week’s PGA Tour stop at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Charles Schwab Challenge. Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Report: FA Todd Gurley visiting Lions

Free agent and former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley is in Detroit on Thursday visiting the Lions, ESPN reported. Gurley played last season in Atlanta after a five-year stint with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Signing with Detroit would reunite Gurley with former Rams quarterback Jared Goff and general manager Brad Holmes, who was the Rams’ director of college scouting when the team took Gurley No. 10 overall in the 2015 draft.
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

NFL all-time scoring leader Adam Vinatieri retires

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s all-time scoring leader, announced his retirement Wednesday after 24 seasons. The 48-year-old future Hall of Famer made the announcement on the “Pat McAfee Show” saying: “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” he told McAfee, a former Colts’ teammate. Vinatieri was...
NBAPosted by
Field Level Media

Sixers ban popcorn fan, apologize to Russell Westbrook

A fan who poured popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he exited the court Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia lost his season tickets for 76ers games and is not allowed in the arena. Westbrook was being helped to the locker room area with an ankle injury...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

RB Le’Veon Bell vows return to All-Pro form; NFL team TBD

Free agent running back Le’Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. “i’ll sign somewhere when IM ready…ain’t no more finessing me with lies and (expletive) just to get me to sign with they team…no more rushed decisions on my end, period…” Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday.
NBAPosted by
Field Level Media

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell available for Game 2

The Utah Jazz will have leading scorer Donovan Mitchell available when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series on Wednesday night. Mitchell was frustrated with the team over its decision to scratch the two-time All-Star hours before Game 1 on Sunday, when the team’s medical staff advised the Jazz to hold him out, but he says he’s moved on.
TennisPosted by
Field Level Media

Rafael Nadal faces stacked half of French Open draw

Rafael Nadal‘s road to a potential 14th French Open title features two significant obstacles on his half of the draw, namely World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and fellow 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The third-seeded Spaniard defeated Djokovic in straight sets in 2020. Should they meet again, it would...
GolfPosted by
Field Level Media

Phil Mickelson’s odds shorten for U.S. Open & The Open

Phil Mickelson‘s PGA Championship victory prompted a massive leap in his odds to win the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. The unexpected victory by the 50-year-old Mickelson in the second major of the season in South Carolina over the weekend prompted books to adjust futures bets on Mickelson for the next two majors.
GolfPosted by
Field Level Media

Phil Mickelson vaults into top 50, Ryder Cup picture

The list of perks that come with winning the PGA Championship continue to flow in for Phil Mickelson. The newly-minted oldest major winner in history vaulted 83 spots to No. 32 in the Official World Golf Rankings and 36 spots to No. 16 in the United States Ryder Cup team rankings on Monday.
GolfPosted by
Field Level Media

Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner in history

Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major championship, shooting a final-round, 1-over-par 73 to capture the PGA Championship by two shots Sunday at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C. At 50 years, 11 months and 3 days old, Mickelson wiped out the mark of oldest winner...
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

MLB bans Mickey Callaway through 2022

Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. “Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway’s employment with the Angels,” the team announced in a statement. “We...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Julio Jones on Falcons: ‘I’m out of there’

All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear Monday morning that he doesn’t want to return to the Atlanta Falcons. Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe, co-host of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports, called Jones live on the show and asked him if he was going to continue his career in Atlanta.
GolfPosted by
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods: ‘No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own’

Tiger Woods‘ focus remains on the first step of his recovery from a car accident in February. Well, the first step on his own. “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” Woods told Golf Digest on Thursday.
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

Mets shut down Noah Syndergaard (inflammation) for 6 weeks

The New York Mets shut down rehabbing pitcher Noah Syndergaard for six weeks with elbow inflammation. Syndergaard, who is trying to return from Tommy John surgery, only lasted one inning in a rehab start with the low Class-A St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday due to elbow soreness. Syndergaard underwent an...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot For Indy 500 Hits $380,000

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the lesser-known prizes on the entry form for the 105th Indianapolis 500 could pay off in a big way for defending winning Takuma Sato. It’s BorgWarner’s $380,000 Rolling Jackpot and is available to a driver if he wins back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. It’s a prize that has...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Antonio Brown passes physical, makes Bucs deal official

Wide receiver Antonio Brown passed his physical Tuesday morning and officially signed on for a second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The exam had been delayed by Brown’s recent knee surgery. Brown agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with the Buccaneers last month, but the...
Indianapolis, INspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDIANAPOLIS 500: IT IS GO TIME! PREPARATIONS BEGIN IN EARNEST FOR “THE GREATEST SPECTACLE IN RACING”

DETROIT (May 17, 2021) – Fresh off two NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories in a row, Chevrolet drivers turn their attention to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”. Practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins Tuesday, May 18. Chevrolet’s 18-car Indianapolis 500...