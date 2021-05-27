‘ Shapez.IO’ Gets Puzzle DLC

The parents' guide to what's in this app. Players should be able to complete levels in the Classic mode of this app fairly quickly, but frequent ads and repetitive levels drain the fun from the title quickly. Towers: Relaxing Puzzle involves tapping vertical block structures so they lay horizontally on a board. If players realize a certain configuration won't work, they can lift the formations they've already placed and try another arrangement. While the structures won't fit everywhere on the board, the correct configurations in Classic mode games aren't too hard to figure out, and they don't get significantly more challenging through at least the first 30 levels. Players will use some logic -- but it doesn't require a ton of critical thinking skills. That could make the app a potential pastime for younger kids. Older kids, though, may prefer the Hard game mode, which features more difficult puzzles.