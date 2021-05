COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a tradition for 10 years, people or teams running or bicycling from Savannah to Columbus or vice versa, while raising money to help organizations, including local military veterans, but the hiatus for the event was extended thanks to COVID-19. The last Run Across Georgia event in-person was 3 years ago, but it’s back Memorial Day weekend 2021, increasing from 260 to 277+ miles, from Tybee Island to Columbus.