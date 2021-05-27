newsbreak-logo
Wapato, WA

Wapato man killed in shooting ID'd

By Action News Staff
KIMA TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAPATO -- Officials have confirmed the victim of deadly shooting in Wapato Sunday evening as 32-year-old Marcus Lagmay. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice confirming Lagmay died of a gunshot wound. The shooting happened on the 100 block of Egan Raod in the Wapato area on Sunday. The FBI has confirmed...

