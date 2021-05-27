Urban One: Class D Share Offering Cleared For The Future

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (PACK) - Get Report, a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the pricing of a registered underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $94.5 million to the Company and approximately $10.5 million to certain selling security holders of Ranpak (the "Selling Security Holders"). The offering consists of 4,500,000 shares being offered by Ranpak and 500,000 shares being offered by the Selling Security Holders. In addition, Ranpak granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase 750,000 additional shares, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.