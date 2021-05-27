newsbreak-logo
Urban One: Class D Share Offering Cleared For The Future

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 17, African American-centric media company and casino owner Urban One entered into an Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies LLC. This opens the door to a Class D share offering, the company tells the SEC. The agreement with Jefferies paves the way for Urban One to offer and...

