Column: “Deadwood” is a fantastic show and movie

If there’s any further proof needed that Hollywood tends to keep those that work together in the same orbit from time to time, the connection between Fear the Walking Dead and Deadwood would be another since Garret Dillahunt and Keith Carradine have been seen together in Deadwood a while back. Any fan of both shows would remember that Carradine, who portrayed Wild Bill Hickok, was gunned down by Jack McCall, who was of course played by Dillahunt. It’s kind of interesting to see how Dillahunt, who played John Dorie Jr., was followed up by Carradine, who came in playing the role of John Dorie Sr. Some might look at this and say ‘who cares?’, while others are bound to appreciate the connection since FTWD has definitely been leaning heavily into the western genre for a while. The sad fate of J.D. Jr. was bound to touch a few people in a big way, but seeing Sr. step into the story was probably an interesting twist that a lot of people didn’t see coming and possibly enjoyed. Some fans might not care that much as they could be broken up about J.D. Jr., but it’s still fun to see this happen every now and then since actors that have had a decent sense of chemistry with one another in the past might work just as well in another program. Of course, the idea is that Dillahunt and Carradine wouldn’t be working together again given what happened to Jr., but it’s still a connection that a lot of people would be bound to notice. Any connection between various shows, especially if they’re given Easter eggs as a way to connect a little further, is usually appreciated by the fans.