Column: Work shortages show that change is coming

By John Nance
dailyeasternnews.com
 13 days ago

I have been hearing about a lot of shortages in the news lately. First it was the ketchup shortage, then we had an oat milk shortage, but now we have a real problem: a work shortage. I didn’t really believe it at first. How could there not be enough people...

A good time to look at coming changes

As more people are vaccinated both in the city and the state of California, the opening up of businesses and the removal of mask requirements would give the impression that all is well and things are back to normal. This is not necessarily true. There are still long lines for food, there remains a need for rent and utility assistance and there appears to be a disconnect between the dollars available and the people who need them.
Column: Working around the 9-to-5 schedule

It’s time to address the overwhelming monotony of working a 9-to-5. Like many of my young counterparts in college, I have a goal of getting a good job in my field that pays well and provides security. Luckily, I’ve been able to work an internship this summer that will help me learn more about my field of interest.
Column: Hybrid working likely to be worst of both worlds

LONDON (Reuters) – Hybrid working is often presented as a flexible compromise that secures the best advantages of office-based and remote work, but the reality is likely to be the worst of both worlds. Commercial real estate owners, with large investments in central city office buildings, as well as their...
Column: Bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act puts science to work, for everyone

Advanced countries have long faced a scientific challenge: How can policymakers encourage university labs — where academics perform research to expand scientific knowledge — to collaborate with private companies, which are mostly interested in creating real-world products? Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story....
Column: Coming together to overcome loneliness and isolation

Call your grandparent, visit an elderly neighbor, volunteer at your local senior center, enlist older individuals to join your workforce as experts and -- most importantly -- don’t forget how lonely, isolated and disconnected you felt this past year. Humans crave connection. We develop from cells connected to another person....
FARM COLUMN: Make a profit with it — that'll show 'em

The only way climate change remains useful to its proponents is if it remains a potential disaster. Take the negative effect away and it becomes nothing more than a point of interest and a fun footnote about a time when some people really believed that they were more powerful than the mechanics that operate the big blue marble.
YARBROUGH COLUMN: Cows have legitimate beef with climate change crowd

Okay, enough is enough and I have had enough. I have had to endure watching lawless thugs firebomb buildings and claiming we need to defund the police. And another bunch of lawless thugs calling themselves “patriots” while inciting a riot in the United States Capitol. And don’t forget a bunch of kids doing their best Taliban imitation by tearing down statues they don’t like, proving that those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.
A Marriage From Hell

Its 9am on a March morning when I wake up and instinctively roll to my side, pick up my phone and begin my morning routine of mindless social media scrolling just like millions of others around the world. A practice so regular and subconscious at this point that one seldom questions why this must be the very first action of their day. Only this time something is very different in my carefully curated feed of predictable media, its showing the same thing everyone else is seeing; CO-VID19. Lockdowns, closures, cancelled concerts, no flights, no university, no outside. No matter what the headlines read, they all meant one thing. I’m stuck inside with my marriage from hell.
PLANNING AHEAD: Are you ready for a change? [Column]

In my column last week I asked the question why did so many people — at least so far — not return to work. This was based on national reports that employers are experiencing difficulties locating employees to fill positions. The phrasing of the question might have been a bit unfair. There could have simply been a delayed response getting ready to return or, on the other hand, in some cases the reasons could have run deeper.
Column: We must not be fooled by a slogan like ‘right to work’

In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded for his work to overturn legal segregation in the South. The struggle of King and others won passage of the Civil Rights Act’s guarantees of equal rights in public accommodations, education, and at work. We still struggle to...
Coming Out at Work

Many of us queer people never stop coming out. When we list our emergency contact, when we rent a car, when we take our kids to the playground—we remain surrounded by hetero- and cisnormative people, places, and things. While coming out usually gets easier over time, I think most LGBTQIA people might agree the first couple of times are usually the hardest.
COME WORK FOR THE GREEN TEAM

COME WORK FOR THE GREEN TEAM! NOW HIRING Fleet Auto/Body Technician. Are you looking for a dynamic opportunity that offers unique and rewarding challenges, competitive benefits, health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, education and ASE Certification reimbursement, career growth, and paid vacation with an opportunity to make a difference? Consider employment with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a Fleet Auto/Body Technician.
Window on the World Column | The Masks Are Coming Off

The masks are coming off people; and what is apparent is what is underneath isn’t always that pretty. No one has been to the dentist in forever, beards are growing on the women and, even sadder, people have been hiding behind their masks for too long and have forgotten that no one ever forgets how you make them feel.
The Weird Phenomenon of “Labor Shortages” as Millions of People Who Could Work Are Not Working

A sign of how messed up the moving parts of the economy have become, amid massive excesses and distortions connected by malfunctioning gearing. In an interview a few days ago that aired locally, the owner of an Italian restaurant in San Francisco – the restaurant scene is now vibrant in a different way than before – put her struggles with hiring on the table. The kitchen staff had come back, she said, but she had trouble hiring back the staff for the front of the restaurant, the wait staff, who are normally fairly well paid via tips.