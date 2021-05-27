Cancel
Alabama State

College Football Rankings 2021: Alabama, Clemson head up early top 25

By Oliver Hodgkinson
profootballnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur top college football 25 rankings attempt to identify the best teams ahead of the 2021 season. Will Alabama and Clemson lead the way?. With the FCS Spring Championship concluded, it feels like empty Saturday afternoons stretch out in front of us like a highway coursing through a barren desert. Nevertheless, we’re moving closer to the 2021 college football season and further away from the NFL Draft. With “just” 94 days until the start of the season, our team of analysts came together to create Pro Football Network’s consensus college football top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.

Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State football names 61 Scholar-Athletes

Ohio State honored a record 799 Scholar-Athletes on Monday. It just seems like the university continues to get better and better when it comes to academics, and the football program is no different. Pundits like to call OSU football a win at all costs outfit, but those that do simply haven’t done the research. The academic efforts and results have been nothing short of spectacular over the last few years.
NFLthedailymiaminews.com

Miami Football ranks 10th on early All-ACC teams

Ten Miami soccer players were named All-ACC by Athlon on their All-Conference Team in 2021 ahead of the release of their annual preview. The list is headed by Safety Bubba Bolden and Punter Lou Hedley, who have been named to the first team. Bolden and Hedley both decided to return to Miami despite qualifying for the NFL Draft.
College SportsUSA Today

ESPN College Football Power Index: Big 12 strength of schedule rankings

The Big 12 conference is in stable shape and should field several competitive football programs in 2021. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), it will be one of the most competitive conferences in the country this season. ESPN’s FPI is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward.
College SportsESPN

Ranking the top 25 college football recruits regardless of class

With fall and spring high school seasons in the books and a busy college football recruiting camp circuit wrapping up, our scouts are ready to rank the top football prospects, regardless of class. While all-class football rankings can be a more difficult challenge than for basketball, especially given the significance...
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten post-spring college football power rankings

2020 might not be the best year when it comes to judging what Big Ten teams will be in 2021. Though Ohio State stayed true by being an elite team and making it to the national championship game, we saw Penn State falter early and often while Michigan didn’t look competitive outside of its season opener. Wisconsin started strong but fell off as games went on while Indiana beat every Big Ten team it faced other than the Buckeyes.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The mysterious ranking of college football’s Power 5 coaches

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. CBS Sports recently unveiled its rankings of all of college football's Power 5 head coaches. As Fitz explains, Kansas State's Chris Klieman rose five spots to No. 37 despite his Wildcats to a 4-6 season in 2020, but that wasn't the only baffling placement in these rankings. Newly hired Kansas head coach, Lance Leipold, who has not coached a single game at the Power 5 level after recently being hired away from Buffalo, checked in at No. 35. While Leipold may be a success at KU, this optimism shows how many times some people can be fooled by the same optimism that never works out.
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Top Virginia DB heading to Clemson for "a business trip"

Top Virginia DB heading to Clemson for "a business trip" Sherrod Covil picked up a Clemson offer on March 25th and released his top schools the next day. Covil included Clemson in that top group of schools, and the four-star safety now has the Tigers among the schools that he will visit in June. Full Story »
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Clemson football: Tiger backfield vastly underrated heading into 2021

Clemson Tigers football, Trevor Lawrence, American football, Clemson University, Travis Etienne, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Clemson Tigers men's basketball, National Football League, Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma Sooners football. Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) runs the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes defensive...
College Sportschatsports.com

Ranking the Best Backfields for 2021 College Football Season

Minnesota Golden Gophers football, South Carolina Gamecocks football, Washington State Cougars football, Steve Sarkisian, Iowa State Cyclones football, Kansas State Wildcats football. The running game has become less attractive in the modern era, but many college football teams still receive huge production from their backfield. At a handful (or two!)...
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Ryan Pritt: Not too early to think about college football

Jun. 1—With weather more befitting Thanksgiving Day than Memorial Day, I woke up Sunday morning wondering if I should grill burgers and dogs or make a pot of chili. With thoughts of chili came thoughts of autumn, and that led to me watching "Halloween 4" and eventually, yes, thinking about college football.
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

College Basketball Transfer Rankings: Top 30 Version 2.0

The NCAA transfer portal is an absolute beast to follow. With over 1500 collegiate basketball players taking their talents to the portal this offseason you can easily get yourself lost trying to wade into the abyss. Luckily for you, I’m crazy enough to follow as many names as humanly possible while also breaking down film to get a feel for what teams are losing or gaining when it comes to the transfer portal.
College Sportsonefootdown.com

OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football and the Rise of the Machines

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have traveled back from the year 2029 to bring you great knowledge about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program (and more!). In this episode:. Beautiful REVIEWS with poetry and girlfriend approval. Schedule talk - like playing the Michigan Wolverines just 8 more times. We discuss...
College Sportsbcinterruption.com

Boston College Football Ranked #32 In Pro Football Focus Preseason Rankings

The flood of preseason rankings is well underway in the college football world, as over the next few months prognosticators will make their predictions for the upcoming year. The other day, Athlon Sports released their preseason all-ACC teams, showing BC around midpack in the conference in terms of projected talent; today, Pro Football Focus released their preseason Elo rankings for every FBS team.