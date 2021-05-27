College Football Rankings 2021: Alabama, Clemson head up early top 25

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. CBS Sports recently unveiled its rankings of all of college football's Power 5 head coaches. As Fitz explains, Kansas State's Chris Klieman rose five spots to No. 37 despite his Wildcats to a 4-6 season in 2020, but that wasn't the only baffling placement in these rankings. Newly hired Kansas head coach, Lance Leipold, who has not coached a single game at the Power 5 level after recently being hired away from Buffalo, checked in at No. 35. While Leipold may be a success at KU, this optimism shows how many times some people can be fooled by the same optimism that never works out.