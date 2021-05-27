College Football Rankings 2021: Alabama, Clemson head up early top 25
Our top college football 25 rankings attempt to identify the best teams ahead of the 2021 season. Will Alabama and Clemson lead the way?. With the FCS Spring Championship concluded, it feels like empty Saturday afternoons stretch out in front of us like a highway coursing through a barren desert. Nevertheless, we’re moving closer to the 2021 college football season and further away from the NFL Draft. With “just” 94 days until the start of the season, our team of analysts came together to create Pro Football Network’s consensus college football top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.www.profootballnetwork.com