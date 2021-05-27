newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Q&A With Jaxson Dart: Gatorade Player Of The Year, Relationship With Clay Helton, What USC Fans Should Expect

By Chris Rosvoglou
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart upgraded his résumé this week, as he was named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence surprised Dart with the news, telling him that he won the award over a Zoom call. It was a really awesome moment for both Lawrence and Dart.

thespun.com
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
142K+
Followers
29K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#American Football#Usc Football#Quarterback#Usc Trojans#Nfl Football#Q A#Arizona Cardinals#Pac 12#Usc Athletics#Usc Trojans#Usc Fans#Freshman Qb Jaxsondart#College Football#Elite Quarterbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Los Angeles Times

15 takeaways from USC spring football practices

It was a quiet spring for USC, which wrapped its last of 15 practices late Friday afternoon as the sun beat down on Howard Jones Field, beckoning for summer. For Clay Helton, the Trojans’ embattled coach, it was likely his last quiet stretch for some time, as the inevitable questions about his future loom.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Spring Camp Wrap Up: Kedon Slovis' Leadership Stands Out

In 2019, Kedon Slovis exploded onto the scene as a freshman quarterback. He threw 30 touchdowns to just nine interceptions, while leading USC to an 8-5 record and an appearance in the Holiday Bowl. Even with the uncertainty surrounding college football during a pandemic, the expectations were still high for...
Texas Stateuscscoop.com

A Pair Of Takes: USC's Texas Connection

Over the last few years, one of the expected effects of hiring new coaches is for them to bring a few players with them. Whether that is someone that is committed to them before or spent a few years with them in college, you can usually count on hearing some names linked together. After all, recruiting is about relationships and we are seeing that in 2021 with USC and their Texas transfers.
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLsemoball.com

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville's rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don't touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Spring Camp Wrap Up: Offensive Line and Left Tackle Progression

Last week USC wrapped up their spring camp and according to Head Coach Clay Helton, it was their "most competitive and physical Spring yet". During Helton's final press conference, he touched on the progression of USC's offensive line, especially after the departure of Alijah Vera-Tucker. The competition remains wide open for the starting five this fall.
Utah Statekslsports.com

Utah Football: Ranking Opposing Head Coaches Going Into 2021 Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah football’s head coach Kyle Whittingham has reached legend status during his tenure with the Utes but the Pac-12 has great head coaches. Some coaches are on the hot seat, some are brand new to the conference and college football head coaching profession and some are sitting comfortably in their current positions.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Top Clay Helton Quotes of spring ball

USC’s 2021 spring football camp has come to a close. The Trojans now move into what is essentially a month of rest before resuming strength and conditioning on a team level in June and rolling into fall camp on August 6. The annual debate raged over just how much spring ball matters, and ultimately we argued that spring ball does have a role to play but it’s more about how the team goes about its business than the what of any particular play. It’s not a big secret that the biggest transformation this program needs to trigger is a cultural one. Come the fall, USC will have all the pieces it needs to win the Pac-12 and make a run at the college football playoff. Nobody disputes that. The issue is whether Head Coach Clay Helton, his staff, and his players are willing to make the championship choices on and off the field that yield a product that matches or exceeds the sum of its part. Helton touched on this subject and many others over the course of the spring, and as part of our wrap-up of the spring we’ve picked the top ten Helton quotes from the past month of spring practice.
NFL247Sports

Clay Helton says scouts saw Quenton Nelson in Alijah Vera-Tucker

After drafting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets weren’t done making moves, as they would later trade up in the draft to take USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. While not many trade-ups for offensive linemen take place in drafts, USC head coach Clay Helton thinks it was a smart move for the Jets, as he compared his former player to three-time All-Pro Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.
NFLblackandteal.com

Jimmy Smith: Jaguars are getting a winner in QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a rebuild this offseason and former wide receiver Jimmy Smith recently appeared on the Matt Lombardo Show to share his thoughts about the process. He also weighed in on some current NFL wide receivers, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted in this year’s selection meeting, and the Jags’ own wide receiver corps.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Tennessee Titans Schedule: Ranking Every Opponent By Difficulty

At least, Titans fans will not have to wait too long to get a taste of the Titans/Colts rivalry. Last season, the two-division matchups were completed in 18 days. Each team winning on the other’s home field. Both games were highly competitive and this year’s contests should be no different. The season series has been split over the last two seasons, but the Colts did sweep the Titans in 2018.
NFLESPN

Saying he feels 'great about it,' rookie RB Travis Etienne aims to 'maximize my opportunity' at WR for Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence is getting a lighter workload, while Travis Etienne is getting as much as he can handle ... at another position. The Jacksonville Jaguars have had Etienne taking the majority of his reps at receiver during the first two days of the team's rookie minicamp to begin the process of turning the ACC's all-time leading rusher into a player who can line up anywhere -- in the backfield, wide or in the slot.