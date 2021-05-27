Missouri inmate speaks after prosecutors say he’s innocent
Kevin Strickland was in his cell at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron when his attorneys called. Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, broke news to him that he said is still surreal: prosecutors determined he is innocent in the 1978 triple murder for which he has been imprisoned for more than two-thirds of his life. They would call for him to be released immediately.www.maryvilleforum.com