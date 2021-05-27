Super Bowl 2022: Date, location, halftime show, channel, and odds

What is the date and location of the 2022 Super Bowl, who will broadcast the game, what is the halftime show, and who are favorites to win?. What is the location and date for the NFL‘s flagship event, the Super Bowl, in 2022? After Super Bowl LV was held in Tampa Bay, where will the Super Bowl be played in 2022, where will it be broadcast, who is performing the halftime show, and which teams are the favorite to battle in the game?