Wildwood Casino Hotel Set To Open in Mid-June
Cripple Creek’s first new casino hotel addition in several decades is gearing up for a June 15 opening. Last week, the new $14 million, 101-room Wildwood hotel, leaped one of its final regulatory hurdles, as the Cripple Creek City Council approved a lodging and entertainment liquor license for the company owners, the American Gaming Hospitality group. This permits the hotel to offer liquor service for its guests at the new hotel meeting areas.www.mountainjackpot.com