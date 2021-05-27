Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking the top quarterbacks in NFL history from Tom Brady to Warren Moon

By Dalton Miller
profootballnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro Football Network’s consensus ranking of the top quarterbacks in NFL history factoring in the different eras and styles of play. It’s impossible to make everybody happy when discussing the top quarterbacks in NFL history. There will always be those ranked too high, too low, or entirely snubbed. The league has drastically changed in the past decade, let alone since the dawn of the Super Bowl era. The Pro Football Network Staff conducted a meeting of the minds and had some intense discussions to develop the 10 names on the list. But before we begin, it’s essential to go over exactly how we came to these decisions.

www.profootballnetwork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jim Kelly
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Charles Haley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Football#Patriots Football#League Football#Pro Football Network#Mvp#The Super Bowls#Dolphins#Nfl History Factoring#Insane Brady#Ranking#Game#Seasons#Famers John Elway#Playoff Performances#The League#Tampa#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White. White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs...
Tampa, FLWCTV

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million, meaning Tom Brady and his family will have to find some new digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath home was sold on Friday. The real estate firm that handled the transaction...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Tom Brady just put Aaron Rodgers in a bodybag

It was announced today that this years ‘The Match’ or whatever it is will be Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson vs Aaron Rodgers and Bryson Dechambeau. Personally, I’m not really one for celebrity golf matches, or really any type of golf match, but I am one for Tom Brady shit talk. Look at these memes he posted on instagram.
Golfchatsports.com

Dueling With Tom Brady In Golf Match

Aaron Rodgers won't have to wait long to avenge his playoff loss to Tom Brady ... the two QBs are set to face off on the golf course in July -- with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau tagging along too!!. The PGA Tour just confirmed Rodgers and DeChambeau will go...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLgananoquereporter.com

Tom Brady roasts Aaron Rodgers ahead of 'The Match'

When it comes to the next instalment of The Match, Tom Brady is proving he’s a ruthless Twitter troll who is ready to bury his opponents — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Bryson DeChambeau — both on and off the course. Brady will be teaming with PGA...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Bryson DeChambeau Has A Message For Tom Brady

The Match won’t be until July, but the trash-talking between Team Mickelson-Brady and Team DeChambeau-Rodgers has been going on since it was announced. And after hours of memes from Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau had a message for him. Earlier today, Brady posted a meme making fun of DeChambeau. He implied...
NFLbucsreport.com

Tom Brady Is Back Throwing at One Buc Place

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is back at One Buc Place. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was throwing at AdventHealth Training Center on Friday morning. Brady has been recovering from a procedure on his knee and was not at the team’s voluntary OTAs.
NFLchatsports.com

Denzel Perryman not backing away from Tom Brady challenge

Denzel Perryman is relishing the prospect of coming up against Tom Brady twice a season after joining the Carolina Panthers in free agency. There is a lot to like about the signing of Denzel Perryman. The Carolina Panthers identified the player as a potential long-term successor for Luke Kuechly in free agency after an eye-catching career with the Los Angeles Chargers and if he can hit the ground running, it’s going to benefit a young and ever-improving defense considerably.
NFLarcamax.com

No Tom Brady or many veterans at Bucs workout

TAMPA, Fla. — No Tom Brady, no problem. That has been the plan for the Bucs during their organized team activities, which began Tuesday without the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Brady, 43, instead began passing sessions Monday next door to Raymond James Stadium at the New York Yankees’ spring training...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLCoinDesk

See Tom Brady Speak at the Last Day of Consensus

Also, go deep on DeFi, social tokens, crypto-native banks and more. It could be said that we saved the best for last on the final day of Consensus 2021. The big themes of today’s broadcast will include the current regulatory landscape and how it can be improved, particularly how it relates to the emerging fields of crypto-native banking and decentralized finance. Rounding out the day will be a series of fireside chats with some of the biggest names in the industry, including one late arrival: Tom Brady.
NFL987theshark.com

Mickelson Will Team With Tom Brady Again For ‘The Match’

PGA champ Phil Mickelson is teaming up with Tom Brady once again for another celebrity golf match. This time, their opponents will be Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. The foursome will square off July 6th in Big Sky, Montana for a charity match that will air on TNT. Last year,...
NFLCoinDesk

NFL Legend Tom Brady Has ‘Definitely’ Invested in Crypto

The seven-time Super Bowl champion says he doesn’t see crypto going away. However, he didn’t say which coins he owns. But Brady, who won six of his Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots of the U.S. National Football League before signing with Tampa Bay, said he’s been discussing cryptocurrency for far longer than just the past month. And when asked whether he had “gotten involved with any investing in crypto,” Brady said, “I definitely have.”
NFL985thesportshub.com

Tom Brady returns for latest edition of ‘The Match’

The Match is back, and will once again feature former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson to face a pairing of Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers on July 6. Incase you haven’t followed this series in the past, The Match began in 2018, when Tiger...