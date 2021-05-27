newsbreak-logo
Otsego County, NY

Community Calendar: May 28-31, 2021

Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for prder pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Oneonta, NY
CNY News

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Richfield Springs, NY

HAPPENIN' OTSEGO

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve....
Syracuse, NY

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Saturday-Tuesday, May 15-18, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building. Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St. Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall. Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta. South Kortright...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Oneonta, NY
CNY News

A Re-Cap of 'This Week in Central New York' (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Friday-Monday, May 14-17, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Four County Library System Board of Trustees, noon. For connection information: L sbachman@4cls.org. Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building. Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St. Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town...
Oneida County, NY

More Pfizer vaccination clinics set up for those 12 and older in Oneida, Otsego counties

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.
Auburn, NY

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth's 'Made in NY'

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Oneonta, NY

City of the Hills

Oneonta will be closing Main Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 15, in celebration of SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College graduates. The street will be closed between Elm Street and Chestnut Street for the purpose of outdoor shopping and dining. Council to revisit mask ordinance. The Oneonta...
Cooperstown, NY

Police gather in Cooperstown for community outreach

COOPERSTOWN – In honor of National Police Week, officers from the village of Cooperstown Police Department, the New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department met with members of the community Saturday, May 15, in Pioneer Park. The officers gave out safety information, showed off a K-9 officer...
Oneonta, NY

Around Oneonta: May 14, 2021

ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will sponsor “Pet Show and Tell,” a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, via Zoom. Participants will be encouraged to talk about their pets and share what they like best about them. The required registration is...
Otsego County, NY
Mix 103.9

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Oneonta, NY
THE DAILY STAR

Local schools to hold crucial Tuesday votes

In addition to proposed school budgets and school board elections, taxpayers in two local school districts will vote on proposed capital projects at the Tuesday, May 18, elections. Laurens Central School is proposing a $3.5 million capital project that will enhance building security and safety for students, upgrade areas of...
Oneonta, NY

Who's News: May 15-16, 2021

Morris Central School Spanish students were nationally recognized for their excellent performance on the 2021 National Spanish Examinations. Eighth-graders Madison Moore and Mason Linton and high school sophomore Justine Norton all received honorable mentions. Moore and Linton are Spanish I students and Norton takes Spanish III. They are taught by...
Milford, NY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The T...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Milford, NY Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Milford Town Office, Portlandville, NY. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the following: An application from Advanced Biotech, Inc. for a site plan and special permit review for storage of material containers at 399 County Highway 58, Oneonta, New York, 13820. Tax map numbers: 290.00-1-4.01 and 290.00-1-3.02. An application from Paul Maerz for a short-term transient rental at 183 Lakeshore Drive North, Maryland, New York, 12116. Tax map number: 260-09-1-5.00. Please note that the Town of Milford Planning Board meetings observe all current Covid-19 protocols. Masks must be worn inside the meeting room, and physical distancing is enforced. Therefore, attendance in the meeting room is extremely limited. It will be necessary for attendees to remain outside the building until summoned inside to speak. Comments can also be made by mail. Send written comments to: Town of Milford Planning Board PO Box 308 Portlandville, NY 13834 Persons wishing to appear at such hearing may do so in person or by attorney or other representative. Theresa S. Lombardo Secretary.
Oneonta, NY

Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
Otsego County, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Audubon Society Community Grants Deadline is This Friday

The deadline is drawing near to apply for the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society community grants program. These community grants are available for projects that get approved and are focused on protecting birds and bird habitats from the threat posed by climate warming. If you or your group can come up with a project proposal, the deadline to get it in is this Friday May 14, by 5:00 pm.