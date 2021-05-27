newsbreak-logo
Crossing the Line Is Your #MustRead of the Summer

By Gretchen Lida
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolo Player Kareem Rosser’s memoir Crossing the Line is dedicated to “all the victims of gun violence, my late brother David Rosser, and my dearest friend Mecca.”. Like Kareem, David and Mecca loved horses and polo and rode like they were born in the saddle. All three lived in The Bottom, a Philadelphia neighborhood ravaged by crime, disinvestment, drugs, and poverty. All three rode for Work to Ride, a non-profit that still gives youth in the community a safe place to ride horses and grow into themselves.

