Crossing the Line Is Your #MustRead of the Summer

Jenny Yang is what you call a worker. A comedian, fashion icon (according to me and others on the internet), a writer, and creator of one of the most successful covid-era shows in the world: Comedy Crossing. Every week people tune in to watch comedians do comedy in the hugely popular Animal Crossing world. She was one of those comics I didn’t know very well, but now I feel like we’re pals. Especially since we’ve now given dating advice. She was also cool enough to take time out from her first trip post-covid to talk to us. What a class act! THE CALLS: