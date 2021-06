Shaken awake at 4 a.m., the trees groaned above me. I rolled over, only to be greeted with a gust of wind and a face full of dirt. Still completely dark, a storm had rolled in overnight and was already raging at 60 mph, even in our protected campsite. Stuffing my face back in my sleeping bag, I pretended to fall asleep, hoping the gods would look favorably on the gesture. Our objective for the day was using an electric motorcycle fleet to access a backcountry skiing and splitboarding descent of Bloody Couloir, a steep line pinched between two rock walls (and one of the more challenging descents in the fabled Sierra Nevada). We knew that conditions needed to be right or it would be a fool’s errand.