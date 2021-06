A salad of greens, grilled watermelon, Cotija cheese and pepitas at a Mexican restaurant was my introduction to grilling this fruit. The heat brings out the watermelon's flavor and takes it to the next level. It's great on its own as a snack, but try it in your next salad, with grilled chicken or shrimp or made into a watermelon salsa. Be sure to leave the rind on while grilling to help keep the watermelon from falling apart or mashing it with your tongs. One taste and we think you'll want fruit to take over the grill (sorry, meat)!