Charleston, IL

FEATURE PHOTO: Gone fishing

By John Nance
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Quick, a resident of Charleston, fishes for catfish at Lake Charleston. He said he’s only caught a few small crappies for the day. Quick added that he saw a few catfish swimming close to the shore yesterday eating the cotton wood, “teasing” him.

