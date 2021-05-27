Cancel
Worcester Polytechnic Institute Celebrates the Class of 2021 in a Series of Commencement Exercises

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) worked to create a series of smaller, more personal commencement events for the Class of 2021 and their families Gathered on the university’s campus quadrangle under picturesque skies on May 19, 20 and 21, President Laurie Leshin and members of the Board of Trustees presided over six in-person, socially-distanced Commencement exercises that were assembled by degree programs, departments, and schools.

