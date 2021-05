Heineken’s asking Californians to come on and take a free ride. Those using Waze to navigate their way to bars, beaches, and other outings this weekend might see a message from the beer brand that cautions against getting behind the wheel after downing a few drinks. To further discourage drunk driving, Heineken is offering Waze users a “rideshare voucher that they can redeem at any point during the summer.” (No word on how much the voucher is good for, or how many each user gets.)