In the beginning, Xbox Live was one of the major selling points of Xbox consoles. The original Xbox stands as one of the pioneers of the current online gaming landscape, as online capability is standard across all consoles. As the years progressed and newer generations of consoles were released, competitors arrived in the likes of PSN, however, Xbox Live was still the premier online subscription. The cost of an online subscription went to good use with the Xbox Live servers proving to be miles ahead of the free alternative, PSN. This was evidenced during the notorious month-long PSN outage of 2011, during which the stability of Xbox Live was heavily praised.