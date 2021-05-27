Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that adult charges against four suspects in the deadly I-75 rock throwing case can be dismissed. The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office asked to dismiss the adult charges against Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne, Trevor Gray, Alexzander Miller last year. Instead, prosecutors want to charge the four suspects as juveniles so they can receive treatment in the juvenile justice system.www.abc12.com