Two people were arrested Thursday after a high-speed chase that reached at least 110 mph, according to Chief Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Haley said that a WPSO patrol sergeant was patrolling on Louisiana Highway 21 south of Bogalusa on Thursday, when his radar clocked a southbound vehicle traveling at 110 mph. After an approximate three-mile chase, the suspect vehicle stopped and the officer encountered two individuals, both of whom were arrested.