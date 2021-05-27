newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Rock’n’Ride VR Rhythm Bundle’ Brings Big Discount on 2 VR Titles

By GamingLyfe.com
gaminglyfe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynth Riders and Ragnarock unite for the “Rock’n’Ride VR Rhythm Bundle”. The bundle is available starting today at 10 AM PDT with a 20% discount. It combines two of the highest-rated VR games on Steam!

gaminglyfe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Vr#Steam#Discount#Riders#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesPosted by
HappyGamer

Beat the Beat Up Is A New VR Action Title Headed For Steam

Coming from developer Juggernaut Entertainment is a new VR Action-Adventure and Rhythm game. Prepare to swing your fists and take on a unique musical adventure as you star in a Bollywood blockbuster. Beat the Beat Up! is action-packed and immersive with its own unique artistic style that matches the music-based battle experience.
Video GamesRoad to VR

‘Puzzle Bobble VR’ Review – a Bright, Bubble-shaped Diamond in the Rough

Puzzle Bobble (1994), also known as Bust-a-Move in the West, pioneered the tile-matching puzzle genre, not only inspiring generations of mobile games like Candy Crush Saga, but also spawning uncountable clones throughout the decades. The 2D game is known for its simple but elegant gameplay, and Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey makes a valiant effort at translating those time-tested ingredients into a 3D environment for the first time. Puzzle Bobble VR’s numerous and oftentimes simple levels may not hook you initially, although there’s something to this demure bubble-popping adaptation that makes it feel like it could really take flight in the future.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Chaotic Co-op Spaceteam VR Celebrates 1st Anniversary With in-game Goodies

May 2020 saw British indie team Cooperative Innovations launch Spaceteam VR, a multiplayer party title for up to six people where everyone has to work together and keep the spaceship they’re in, in one piece. Tomorrow will be its first anniversary with the studio celebrating with some special in-game items. Plus, it’s encouraging sign-ups to beta test Spaceteam: The Second Dimension.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod launches in early access

A Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod has launched in early access form. It's the work of developer Luke Ross, who has form when it comes to VR mods. He built the eye-catching VR mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 our Ian Higton enjoyed last year. The video below from...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Best VR Board Games On Oculus Quest And More

Time for a long-distance family game night? Our list of the best VR board games on Oculus Quest and other headsets will have what you’re looking for. VR is often great at putting us ‘inside’ the experience. Sometimes, though, we don’t need a game to be more immersive, we just need the ability to play it with people from a distance. That’s what makes the medium so perfect for board games – players are no longer restricted by the physical aspects of that experience. You can all have a very realistic online experience as if you’re all gathered in the same place. This list of the best VR board games highlights those experiences.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

This VR Game Made Me Finally Enjoy Bowling

ForeVR’s over-the-top VR bowling experience takes everything you love about the sport and turns it up to 11. I’ve always had somewhat of a love-hate relationship with bowling. On one hand, I love getting together with friends for a night of laidback fun while struggling through pitchers of cheap domestic beer. On the other hand, I’m absolutely terrible at the game; trust me when I tell you there are few things more shameful than asking your adult friends to raise the bowling bumper at the age of 29.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

The Latest Oculus Launch Pad Beneficiaries Showcase a Diverse VR Collection

Facebook has plowed a lot of money into virtual reality (VR) content creation, helping fund Oculus platform exclusives like Asgard’s Wrath. But it isn’t just the big, attention-grabbing projects the company has helped foster. Since 2016 the Oculus Launch Pad initiative has helped a diverse group of budding VR creators, revealing this week the 2020 batch of recipients who’ve benefited from its funding and mentorship.
Video Gamesblooloop.com

SPREE Interactive presents Cops vs. Robbers competitive VR game

SPREE Interactive, a provider of active free-roam VR experiences, has added a new competitive multi-player game, Cops vs. Robbers, to its library of SPREE Arena games, marking its growth into the emerging esports market. The new game is available for both the 6-player and 10-player versions of the SPREE Arena...
Video GamesEngadget

NVIDIA brings its performance-enhancing DLSS to VR games

NVIDIA's is coming to nine more games this month, including three virtual reality titles. It'll be the that VR games have supported the upscaling technology, which boosts performance and improves visuals. is one of the more notable games to get a DLSS upgrade in May. NVIDIA says an update that...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Nvidia Adds First DLSS VR Titles Including No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is one of the first VR games to get Nvidia DLSS support to improve framerate and fidelity on PC headsets. DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and was created by Nvidia to help boost the performance and visual fidelity of PC games while reducing the demands they place on a machine. It uses AI rendering to achieve high-resolution images comparable to native rendering without doing as much of the leg work. Extra overhead can then be used to improve other areas, like framerate. We haven’t seen the technique used in any VR games so far, but there’s been high demand in the PC VR community.
Video Gamesvrfitnessinsider.com

God of Riffs Is an Upcoming VR Rhythm Game That Centers Around Heavy Metal Music

One of the things that I have been a major proponent of when it comes to VR rhythm games has been in regards to the soundtrack selection. While titles like Beat Saber and Supernatural are a ton of fun, their song selections lean heavily on electronic, dance, and other similar musical genres. Fortunately, if you’re someone who specifically likes heavy metal, a new game is releasing later this summer that has you in mind.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Subnautica: Below Zero Devs May Look At VR Support In The Future

Subnautica: Below Zero released in full this week and, while the sequel ditches official VR support, its developers may look at it again in the future. Project Lead David Kalina said as much in an interview with Shack News this week. “People really dug the VR in the first game but it was– we definitely cut a lot of corners there,” Kalina said. “So I think to some degree it was just a decision we made that it wasn’t the right time to double down on it and maybe it’s something we’ll look at again in the future but it’s not presently there.”
Video Gamesarxiv.org

Effects of VR Gaming and Game Genre on Player Experience

With the increasing availability of modern virtual reality (VR) headsets, the use and applications of VR technology for gaming purposes have become more pervasive than ever. Despite the growing popularity of VR gaming, user studies into how it might affect the player experience (PX) during the gameplay are scarce. Accordingly, the current study investigated the effects of VR gaming and game genre on PX. We compared PX metrics for two game genres, strategy (more interactive) and racing (less interactive), across two gaming platforms, VR and traditional desktop gaming. Participants were randomly assigned to one of the gaming platforms, played both a strategy and racing game on their corresponding platform, and provided PX ratings. Results revealed that, regardless of the game genre, participants in the VR gaming condition experienced a greater level of sense of presence than did those in the desktop gaming condition. That said, results showed that the two gaming platforms did not significantly differ from one another in PX ratings. As for the effect of game genre, participants provided greater PX ratings for the strategy game than for the racing game, regardless of whether the game was played on a VR headset or desktop computer. Collectively, these results indicate that although VR gaming affords a greater sense of presence in the game environment, this increase in presence does not seem to translate into a more satisfactory PX when playing either a strategy or racing game.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey launches

Get ready to see the Puzzle Bobble franchise like never before. Today marks the official release of Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey for the Oculus Quest and Quest 2. “Just in time for Bub and Bob’s 35th anniversary, Quest owners will be able to relive their childhood memories in the world of virtual reality,” Taito says. “Both veteran fans and newcomers will be excited to test their skills in this multi-dimensional take on a classic, which has kept gamers engaged in solving and mastering puzzles for more than three decades.”
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Horizon Forbidden West blows minds with its array of new features

Aloy has an Ultimate Ability now and we're fine with that. PlayStation's recent State of Play gave us a brand new look at Horizon Forbidden West and we are OBSESSED with how good it looks! Alongside breathtaking graphics, the return of Aloy, and new Machines to conquer, we've also seen quite a lot of new features in the latest gameplay footage.