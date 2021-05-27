Pop hit: how rainbow, reusable bubblewrap became a playground must-have

Beauty and lifestyle brand Beekman 1802 has become one of the most recognizable players in the livestream and TV shopping space. Livestream shopping and TV channels like HSN and QVC gained new attraction in 2020 as brands sought to diversify their omnichannel strategies and find a hybrid between online and in-person shopping. Beekman 1802, which previously set a goal of $100 million in sales by 2021, first joined HSN in 2018 and QVC in 2019, after first appearing on home shopping television network Evine, now ShopHQ. It is one of the few brands to sell through both TV shopping channels, alternating appearances on a monthly basis. Then in April, the brand began working with livestream shopping software company Livescale to host events on its own website, while simultaneously broadcasting them through Instagram Live and Facebook Live. The brand has held three events with Livescale so far. Beekman 1802 joined Ulta in July 2020, and the retailer has begun accelerating its own livestream shopping plans, though Beekman 1802 has yet to appear. Beekman 1802 plans to host a livestream shopping event every two weeks on its own website, said Brent Ridge, Beekman 1802 co-founder.