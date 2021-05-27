newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Pop hit: how rainbow, reusable bubblewrap became a playground must-have

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I had my first child, the thing that filled me most with dread was television. You read that right: it wasn’t the loss of my independence; the prospect of sleepless nights; or the fear of what might happen to them in the big bad world. Rather, I was preoccupied...

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow#Big Boxes#Bubble Wrap#Aliexpress#The Therapy Store#L O L#Usb#Adhd#Wonder Woman#Facebook Marketplace#Reusable Bubblewrap#Shapes#Colours#Fidget Toys#Kids#Doll#Fidget Objects#Fidget Items#Crap#Insert Eyeroll Emoji
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Shoppingthekingdominsider.com

Amazon Summer Must Haves!

Amazon has some great Disney finds that will allow you to bring home the magic this summer!. Whether you are spending the day in the sun at home or on the beach, or even a relaxing day having fun with backyard activities Amazon has you covered! Is it time to take a swim and have a pool day? If you are spending the day with friends and family all of the magic can be had right at home!
Grocery & SupermaketApartment Therapy

How to Clean a Reusable Grocery Bag

If you’re anything like me, you have about half a million reusable tote bags hanging out in your kitchen pantry. OK, maybe I’m exaggerating. The point is, they’re so easy to use — I use mine to haul groceries, farmer’s market spoils, and kid gear — all without wasting paper or adding more plastic to the environment.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
AFAR

The Toiletry Bags and Dopp Kits Our Editors Never Travel Without

Your toiletry bag probably goes on every trip you do, so it needs to be more than simply durable and practical—it should also look really good too. Any seasoned traveler knows that a good toiletry bag is essential. Not only does it reduce the chances that your favorite travel-size shampoo bottle will explode all over your luggage, but it also keeps you organized. And—pro tip—if you keep your toiletry bag packed (or at least prepped) with your reusable, travel-size bottles filled with the products you use, you’ll be ready to dash out the door on a new adventure at a moment’s notice.
LifestyleThe Gadgeteer

Tchibo Single-Serve Coffee Machine Review

REVIEW – As I’ve mentioned in my previous reviews, I’m a coffee addict. I saw an ad on Facebook for the Tchibo single-serve coffee machine that caught my eye, and I just had to have one. Why? Well, read on and find out!. What is it?. The Tchibo is a...
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Mail

A DIY dream: Woman transforms an old dirty TV cabinet into a VERY on-trend piece of decor using budget buys from Bunnings Warehouse

A businesswoman and mum with a talent for upcycling old pieces of furniture has impressed hundreds online after sharing how she transformed an old television cabinet. Kylie, from the Central Coast, Australia, shared images on Facebook and revealed the affordable Bunnings Warehouse products she used to complete the project - including sand paper, wood stain and water-based sealer.
ApparelPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Create a Makeshift Garment Bag with a Box of Kitchen Trash Bags

Chances are, there are plenty of items in your closet that you don’t wear on a daily basis. There’s no shame in that! It’s the same for everyone. We all have special coats tucked away for the next season or dresses that we’ve only worn once and maybe will wear once again. But whether you wear them often or not, you’ll want to be sure you’re keeping treasured garments safe and sound.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Shoppers are going wild for this new $12 cleaning buy - and it promises sparkling floors, odour-free rooms and fresh clothes for WEEKS

A cult cleaning product that has gone viral around the world is finally launching in Coles supermarkets across Australia. Downy Multi-purpose Scent Beads gained a huge following on social media after customers claimed they leave floors sparkling, rooms clean and clothes fresh for weeks. Demand is highest for the $12...
TechnologyFast Company

How ‘Zoom’ became the ‘Kleenex’ of video calling

What’s in a name? For Zoom, it’s quite a lot. One of the reasons why Zoom became so popular, and the reference point for virtual meetings and video conferences amid a yearlong pandemic, is because the brand name itself is a strong selling point. It’s helped Zoom become the “BandAid” of pandemic life.
Skin Carefoxbaltimore.com

Spring beauty must-haves

With Spring in full swing, our skincare routine needs some updating!. Kristen Floyd, Owner & Esthetician of OCB Spa, shows us the spring must-haves to step into the season with confidence.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Must Haves for a Guest Bathroom

A perfect guest bathroom should always be every ready to receive guests. So, you can focus on its design and keep it free of clutter all the time. You can introduce some accents that will up the style, and also think of some organization solutions so that your guests can feel at home, and won’t have a hard time finding anything.
Shopping1051thebounce.com

Must Have Newsletter

Sign up today to get Must Haves carefully curated lists of fun finds delivered right to your inbox each week with the Must Haves email newsletter. Looking for inspiration for your outdoor space? No worries, we’ve got suggestions to make to make it pop. Love finding new treats and toys...
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

Amazon shoppers swear this £4.99 scalp massager works for hair growth, so we tried it

If you want to know if a product really works, reviews are the best place to look. And Amazon is full of them. One item customers have been loving in their thousands is a scalp massager brush designed to be used in the shower. It’s cheap and cheerful in a bright pink colour, but has over 12,000 reviews with an average of 4.6 stars from happy customers.As the bestselling scalp massager on the retailer’s site, it’s said to have a multitude of benefits, from exfoliating your scalp to promoting hair growth, removing dandruff and even relaxing muscles to relieve stress....
EconomyTelegraph

The 10-step guide to moving house without the hassle

Last week, I talked about how to sell your home and today I’m focusing on how to leave it behind with nary a backward glance. Well, perhaps not that, but in a way that covers all of the practical and legal bases, and I hope takes some of the emotional strain out of it, because sometimes we forget about that part when we’re up to our eyes in bubble wrap and tissue paper.
Musicwrur.org

How 9-Year-Old Michelle Rasul Became An Expert DJ

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER #1: (Singing) Hit me with the horns. GARCIA-NAVARRO: Michelle Rasul, known as DJ Michelle, just became the youngest competitor ever in the DMC World DJ Championships. And out of 85 professional DJs from around the world, she placed 14th in the global portable scratch competition. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
Shoppingglossy.co

How Beekman 1802 became a livestream shopping behemoth

Beauty and lifestyle brand Beekman 1802 has become one of the most recognizable players in the livestream and TV shopping space. Livestream shopping and TV channels like HSN and QVC gained new attraction in 2020 as brands sought to diversify their omnichannel strategies and find a hybrid between online and in-person shopping. Beekman 1802, which previously set a goal of $100 million in sales by 2021, first joined HSN in 2018 and QVC in 2019, after first appearing on home shopping television network Evine, now ShopHQ. It is one of the few brands to sell through both TV shopping channels, alternating appearances on a monthly basis. Then in April, the brand began working with livestream shopping software company Livescale to host events on its own website, while simultaneously broadcasting them through Instagram Live and Facebook Live. The brand has held three events with Livescale so far. Beekman 1802 joined Ulta in July 2020, and the retailer has begun accelerating its own livestream shopping plans, though Beekman 1802 has yet to appear. Beekman 1802 plans to host a livestream shopping event every two weeks on its own website, said Brent Ridge, Beekman 1802 co-founder.
TV & VideosSlate

How the Internet Became Shrek’s Swamp

On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison chronicle the long, complicated life of Shrek online. They argue that the film, which premiered in 2001, was primed to become an internet meme before Shrek fans even got their hands on it. And then they explain all the different iterations, some funny and some downright creepy, of Shrek content that have kept the green ogre alive on the web for 20 years.