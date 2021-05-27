newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

LISTEN: How Poet Porsha Olayiwola Reimagines And Repairs History

By Morgan Springer
publicbroadcasting.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoet Porsha Olayiwola uses Afrofuturism to look back at history. “It’s reimagining, it’s reconciling, it’s inserting magic in a way that feels like something might live forever,” she told NEXT. Olayiwola is the Boston poet laureate and a fellow with the Academy of American Poets. In 2019, she released her...

wnpr.drupal.publicbroadcasting.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Dandridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Poet Laureate#Reparations#Afrofuturism#Afrofuturistic#Poet Porsha Olayiwola#Book#Dorothy Dips#History#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Visual Arttowardsdatascience.com

Reimagining History in Color with Pix2Pix as an Assistant

Using the pix2pix model, Photoshop, and the Smithsonian’s Open Access to create a rapid pipeline for colorizing historical photos. Humans are inherently creative. New tools unlock the creativity lying dormant in an untapped wave of makers that find unexpected ways to showcase their artistic abilities. According to a Pfeiffer Consulting study, even experienced artists appreciate new tech as an enabler of creativity. The study found that 74% of the artistic process, from envisioning a work of art to its realization, consists of tedious steps that many artists wouldn’t mind automating. This is where some artists feel that machine learning can be of assistance. As an amateur artist myself with graduate training in machine learning, I’ve been exploring this possibility. In this article, I’ll describe how I trained a pix2pix model to be a helpful assistant for colorizing black and white photos. The model’s output provided a very helpful base, reducing the manual work I needed to do in Adobe Photoshop to colorize and restore historical portraits from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Although I cannot claim the colorizations to be historically accurate, I am quite happy with the results!
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: The spellbinding 'Revival Season' makes Monica West an author to watch

- - - Monica West's "Revival Season" is an emotionally fecund and spellbinding debut novel. The book opens with a Black family on a road trip through the American South during the summer of 2018. The Hortons leave their home in Texas in search of souls to save and bodies to heal. The family is helmed by a wounded healer, Samuel, a prizefighter turned pastor who rules his home with an iron fist. Joanne, his wife, is a prisoner in her marriage who bears the brunt of her husband's emotional and physical abuse. The elder son, Caleb, is eager to mold himself in his domineering father's image. Hannah, the youngest child, has cerebral palsy. Hannah's disability is a kind of liability for the curative powers from which Papa derives his reputation and on whose earning power the family depends. The story is deftly narrated by Miriam, a 15-year-old girl who is wrestling with her father's brutality, her faith in God, her mother's unraveling and the revelation of her own healing powers.
Designphillystylemag.com

How ThankYouX Reimagined Fine Art For The Digital Age

Artist ThankYouX challenges our divisions of art in his use of NFTs, blending the physical and the digital. Before he was ThankYouX, he was simply Ryan Wilson, a kid living in a California suburb who’d sneak out and tag walls with graffiti. “My mom would see what I was drawing...
Books & Literaturekaxe.org

William Tecku: The Genius of Dylan's Poetry

It is as universal as Woody Guthrie's or Steinbeck's or Shakespeare's or WB Yeats, W.H. Auden, Shelley....the list goes on and on...it’s not easy to write something from the heart, especially if it's related to love or death or something that really bugs you, that eats at you...when something is is is something you want to really share and get it out there on the page with the written word, and to have that resonate in someone whose face is not in the mirror, that’s a real challenge. It is so seldom done. But he does it so consistently...I think he’s just a brilliant poet and I’m glad we can talk about him in the present tense. - William Tecku on Dylan’s poetry.
Books & Literaturebookpage.com

The Essence of Nathan Biddle

For fans of J.D. Salinger’s classic novel The Catcher in the Rye, the vast emotional and existential explorations of the hero of J. William Lewis' debut novel will ring true. The magnitude of the adolescent burden found a home in Holden Caulfield, and so it has once again in Kit Biddle of The Essence of Nathan Biddle. Kit was inspired not only by Holden by also by the author’s teenage self, and here Lewis elaborates on these connections—and where they begin to fray.
King County, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: Free me

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are youth of color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry here.
Books & Literaturecineuropa.org

The Bad Poet

The relationship between the great poet Gabriele D’Annunzio and fascism has formed the focus of numerous historical studies and is also explored in detail in a very recent book by Raffaella Canovi (Bibliotheka Edizioni), where the egocentric, individualistic and libertarian “Vate” is described as a man who transcended notions of right and left and who couldn’t subscribe to a State characterised by rigid frameworks and highly restrictive rules. The only thing he had in common with Benito Mussolini was fanatic nationalism.
Books & Literaturenorthernpublicradio.org

Poetically Yours Ep. 43 - Poet Sums Up The History Of Memorial Day

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours features poems by northern Illinois poets. The week spotlights one of Aurora's Deputy Poet Laureates Quentin Johnson. Johnson was born in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea to missionary parents. He grew up in the Midwest, living in Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan. He has lived most of his life in Illinois, having resided in Metropolis, Ashkum, Oak Park and Aurora.
MusicJSTOR Daily

How Tribute Bands Celebrate Music History

Everyone who’s had to dress up as a historical figure for a school project knows that history is just a bit more understandable through reenactment, whether it’s through a biopic, a famous site where people in period costumes walk visitors through the past, or a battlefield reenactment. It also works for music. Tribute bands, which ethnomusicologist John Paul Meyers explains “play ‘note-for-note’ versions of the songs of previous bands, mostly from the so-called ‘classic rock’ era of the 1960s and 1970s,” work in the same way.
MinoritiesMic

A brief history of the gayest places in America — and how they came to be

As a month of international Pride draws to a close, let’s consider for a second the places that proudly fly the rainbow flag year-round, long after the parade confetti has been cleaned up off the streets. From the edge of New England to the recesses of the California desert, America has a constellation of destinations for the queer community, all of which came into being well before it was considered socially acceptable to be out and proud.
Public HealthNPR

After A Year At Home, Listeners Ask Us 'How To Human' Again

After a long, dark year, social muscles have atrophied. In-person gatherings now call for weighty questions about COVID-19 safety. And many people, who during the pandemic found relief in empty calendars, don't want to go back to the world as they knew it. NPR's All Things Considered heard from listeners...
Books & Literaturecoppercanyonpress.org

Watch & Listen: Copper Canyon Press Spring 2021 Poets Read to You

Watch and listen as poets from the Press’s spring 2021 season bring you the warmth and light of their phenomenal work in their own voices:. Arthur Sze reads “Pitch Blue” from The Glass Constellation: New and Collected Poems:. June Jordan reads “Poem for a Young Poet” from The Essential June...
Books & Literaturetechnewsinsight.com

Margaret Doras and Jean-Luc Godard: Dialogues – Culture

In the middle of the last of these three conversations, Margaret Doras said to Godard, “But you live in condemnation, Jean-Luc.” This is not entirely unexpected, because it was clear from the start that these conversations were not just about craft, techniques, writing and filmmaking, but that these conversations had an irrational mystical character. She worries about him, this is the gesture of motherhood.
Christwordonfire.org

Beauty Will Save the World—But How? Part II: History

We pick up from last week’s discussion on how we understand beauty, featuring Denis McNamara, the director of Benedictine College’s Center for Beauty and Culture. In Part I, McNamara noted that what is beautiful must contain the essential elements of wholeness, proportionality, and the capacity to reveal itself. His conversation with Robert Mixa, the Word on Fire Institute’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Fellow for Catholic Education, now turns to the historical perspective on beauty.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Wilma Baan (new album ‘So Nice’ produced by Claire Martin)

So Nice is the debut album of Dutch vocalist Wilma Baan. It is also the very first release to be produced by the new ‘Soup to Nuts’ production company, jointly run by Claire Martin and Chris Traves. So Nice is produced by Claire Martin, who also plays percussion on it. The album launch is at the 606 Club in Chelsea on Sunday 13 June. Feature by Martin Chilton:
Celebritiesnewsatw.com

Haemochromatosis: How iron overload weighed down poet Evrah Rose

Joint pains, heart issues, weight gain and loss – Welsh performance poet Evrah Rose knew she was unwell. Then a lockdown blood test finally revealed why. She had an inherited condition that was wrecking her body. And despite being the most common genetic disorder in Wales – and actually known...
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

On ‘American Quilt,’ Paula Cole Wraps Herself in Music That Reflects Her Life

Paula Cole has long explored the musical territories that inform her work, making it nearly impossible to define her. Singer-songwriter? Yes. Pop star? Yes. Interpreter of jazz standards? Yes. She’s collaborated with country legends, toured with internationally acclaimed artists, and occasionally dropped completely out of sight. Because she’s so hard to pin down creatively, Cole has managed to transcend her commercial zenith of the ’90s, when songs like “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want to Wait” were inescapable.