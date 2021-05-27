LISTEN: How Poet Porsha Olayiwola Reimagines And Repairs History

Using the pix2pix model, Photoshop, and the Smithsonian’s Open Access to create a rapid pipeline for colorizing historical photos. Humans are inherently creative. New tools unlock the creativity lying dormant in an untapped wave of makers that find unexpected ways to showcase their artistic abilities. According to a Pfeiffer Consulting study, even experienced artists appreciate new tech as an enabler of creativity. The study found that 74% of the artistic process, from envisioning a work of art to its realization, consists of tedious steps that many artists wouldn’t mind automating. This is where some artists feel that machine learning can be of assistance. As an amateur artist myself with graduate training in machine learning, I’ve been exploring this possibility. In this article, I’ll describe how I trained a pix2pix model to be a helpful assistant for colorizing black and white photos. The model’s output provided a very helpful base, reducing the manual work I needed to do in Adobe Photoshop to colorize and restore historical portraits from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Although I cannot claim the colorizations to be historically accurate, I am quite happy with the results!