Socializing Is Back—And Setting Boundaries With Friends Is About To Get Harder

By Erica Sloan
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
When the shelter-in-place orders descended upon us last year, we were required to hibernate, no questions asked. Now, as restrictions are lifting, the lifestyle pendulum is swinging in the other direction, making brunch plans, bachelorette parties, and trips to Tulum (or wherever) feel like just as much of a requirement. After all, there’s lots of “lost” time to make up for, and the doors have been flung open for us to live our biggest, best lives. But here’s an important reminder: This renewed sense of freedom is very much not a social mandate. Just because you can fill your calendar with plans doesn’t mean you must (or even that you should). Everyone has different social preferences and comfort zones, and both of those things may very well have shifted for you since the onset of quarantine. So, as we re-enter quasi-normal social dynamics, it’s essential that we also re-learn how to set boundaries with friends.

