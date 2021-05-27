newsbreak-logo
Ecobee's smart thermostats and camera just hit Prime Day prices, with deals from $80

By Maren Estrada
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are thousands of awesome deals available right now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2021, but there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer. With Memorial Day 2021 right around the corner and Prime Day 2021 reportedly set to take place sometime late next month, Ecobee products like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite are on sale at all-time low prices. Since these smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains.

