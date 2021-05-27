Ecobee’s smart thermostats and camera just hit Prime Day prices, with deals from $80

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will bring an avalanche of deals next month--so many, in fact, that it may be hard to decipher the good deals from the great ones. While we already have some predictions for what deals to expect during Prime Day, we'll also be rounding up the best overall deals before and during the event. That said, there are a few ways you can prepare for Prime Day, including some things to look out for during the sale to make sure you're getting the best deal possible. We've compiled a list of tips and tricks to getting the best Amazon Prime Day deals.