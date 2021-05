The days of buying up toilet paper, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes as we holed up in lockdown and let our grooming go are in the past, and Americans are now getting themselves back in public form as we’re emerging from the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reports that Americans are now buying things like deodorant, teeth whitener, condoms, perfume, nail polish, hair products, and even alarm clocks, with sales of them spiking. Also being snapped up are things like swimsuits, suntan lotion and luggage. As for experimenting with making sourdough and other baking, those days are gone too, with sales of flour and other products needed for baking down more than 35 percent in April compared to the year before. (Fortune)