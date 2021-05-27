newsbreak-logo
Pleasanton Food Drive Helps Needy, Tri-Valley Not-For-Profit

By Jeff Arnold
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANTON, CA — A recent food drive sponsored by the Pleasanton Police Officers Association Charitable Foundation brought in between 8,000 and 10,000 non-perishable food items and also raised more than $2,000 that will be used to provide help to those who need it most in the community. The Pleasanton Police...

#Food Drive#Food Pantry#Canned Food#Food Banks#Charity#Local Food#Canned Goods#Feeding America#Americans#Tri Valley Haven#Tri Valley Not For Profit#Non Perishable Food Items#Community Members#Scholarships#Students#Organizers#Boxes#Hunger#Vehicles#Patch
