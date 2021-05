Former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton made use of the offseason to open a store and creative design studio with his brother, Keith, in North Nashville. The Trenches opened up in the spring, and is located at 906 Buchanan St. Fulton, selected in the second by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, said that the decision had to do with life off the football field and already having what he needed to put his idea into action.