Riverdale High School students in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program planted a large garden at Community Care of Rutherford County (CCRC) Friday, May 7. “Our FFA chapter is excited to form this partnership with the Community Care of Rutherford County,” Riverdale teacher and FFA sponsor Chris Martin said from the site of the garden. “What you see here is not just the work we’re going to do today but weeks of hard work from our students and other volunteers who have been working really hard to get this together.”