Officials are attempting to open the Jeffersonville pool this summer — but if enough lifeguards can’t be found or certified, the pool will be unable to open. “We need 8-to-10 certified lifeguards for the upcoming season,” explained Village Administrator Bryan Riley via email. “The guards that were hired in march were unable to follow through with the certification process so we have to start over. It has put the Village in a position of not having adequate coverage to accommodate the amount of swimmers that are expected on a daily average.”