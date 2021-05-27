A 'Gateway Drug': Is it pot or is it not?

Joseph Sorbello is a physician assistant who helps local residents in Maine access the state’s medical marijuana program. His “mobile certification unit,” a revamped ambulance that makes house calls to help enroll people in the state’s medical cannabis program, has been making the rounds for a few years, but caught the attention of Reddit earlier this week, reports WCYY . Medical Cannabis in Canada: How a healthcare strategist went from clinical trial enrolment to cannabis — and why he wants to improve our understanding of the treatment category Lack of access to medical marijuana and CBD is cause for concern in the U.S. B.C. cannabis growing operation first to unionize in Canada On the company’s website , Sorbello writes that after years of seeing success with medical cannabis, he worked with local representatives to get physician assistants included in the prescribing rights for the state program. The ambulance can often be spotted outside the state’s legal dispensaries and makes house calls by appointment, a strategy that greatly improves access for potential patients. Medical cannabis is not taxed in Maine and caregivers and qualified patients can possess up to six mature plants and 2.5 ounces (71 grams) of flower, according to Weedmaps. Qualifying conditions include chronic pain, epilepsy and inflammatory bowel disease, among others. A recent Health Canada survey found that nearly 80 per cent of respondents said they will continue to access cannabis from a licensed producer now that legal retail sales for non-medical cannabis are available, but with many producers focusing on the recreational market, medical patients are often pushed aside. “After recreational legalization in 2018, many forgot about or deprioritized the needs of the patient community, the same community that paved the way for cannabis legalization as we see it today,” Max Monahan-Ellison, a board member for Medical…