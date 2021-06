Heading into the summer months, some are caught off guard when they get the sniffles…thinking they can only catch a cold in the winter. But, that’s not the case. Summer colds are just as common. Viruses that cause most colds are enteroviruses. They trigger upper respiratory symptoms such as runny nose and sore throat, as well as stomach problems. Antibiotics can’t usually treat colds but home remedies such as chest vapor rubs, steam showers and humidifiers can help you feel better. Doctors sometimes suggest taking decongestants and cough drops. Home remedies such as honey and zinc have also proven helpful.