Last week our new friend Emily challenged Austin’s claim to the Live Music Capital of the World, and this week she’s back with something way more sacrilegious. During her vacation to Nashville, she tried a fast food place called Cook Out and was blown away by their expansive menu. Where else can you get a quesadilla with a side of hush puppies? But then she dared to say that made it better than Whataburger. She’s young, she doesn’t know any better. Nick, however has no such defense. You’ll never guess who he had the gall to put on the same level as Whataburger.