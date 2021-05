European stocks renewed their push higher at the start of the week helped by gains for technology stocks, albeit on the back of holiday-depleted trading volumes. "Stocks have resumed their march higher it seems, adding to the gains made in the second half of last week as inflation concerns appear to recede. Risk assets are moving higher on a broad front, with almost all major indices in positive territory and oil prices marching upwards as well," said IG chief market analyst, Chris Beauchamp.