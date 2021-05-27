newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Ex-TCW manager's sexual harassment case is revived

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York state appeals court on Thursday restored most of a former TCW Group Inc fund manager's sexual harassment lawsuit against her former employer, considered Wall Street's first major case of the #MeToo era.

In a 4-0 vote, the Appellate Division in Manhattan said Sara Tirschwell, who sued for $30 million in January 2018, can now seek punitive damages from TCW and her former boss Jess Ravich, who oversaw the firm's alternative products offerings.

It also revived claims that Los Angeles-based TCW, with about $248 billion of assets under management, retaliated against Tirschwell by firing her for complaining about Ravich's conduct, and improperly withheld support she needed for her job.

Tirschwell has said Ravich pressured her to have sex in exchange for supporting her distressed debt fund and withdrew his support when she stopped.

"We look forward to presenting our case at trial," Tirschwell's lawyer Steven Storch said.

TCW has said Tirschwell's performance had already put her job in jeopardy, and that it fired her for cause in December 2017 because of a fifth compliance violation.

A spokesman, Doug Morris, said TCW will defend against Tirschwell's meritless claims, and that she was "properly terminated."

Ravich has denied Tirschwell's claims against him, and said he was her biggest supporter at TCW.

His lawyer, Robert Sacks, said the remaining claim against Ravich was "meritless and factually implausible, and he looks forward to explaining to a jury why."

In restoring the punitive damages request, the appeals court said conditioning support for Tirschwell on sex could, if proven, show that Ravich discriminated "with willful or wanton negligence, or recklessness, or a conscious disregard of the rights of others."

The court also said it was unclear whether TCW had a non-pretextual reason to fire Tirschwell, because some violations appeared "non-serious" and involved mitigating factors.

Ravich left TCW in 2019. Tirschwell, a Texas native, last month withdrew her bid for the Republican nomination to become New York City's next mayor.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Appellate Court#Case Management#Trial Court#State Court#Tcw Group Inc#The Appellate Division#Republican#Punitive Damages#Reporting#Recklessness#Jeopardy#Mitigating Factors#Firing#Debt#New York State#Los Angeles Based Tcw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sex Crimesmajorcadailybulletin.com

Fined 700 euros for harassment of ex-partner

A 32-year-old man has been ordered to pay a fine of 720 euros for harassment of his ex-partner. At a court hearing on Friday, he pleaded guilty, acknowledging that he had phoned her more than 200 times over a five-month period. He was also ordered to pay the woman 175 euros and to not communicate with her or go within 300 metres of her for a period of sixteen months.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Superfund Bribery Convictions for Lawyer, Coal Executive Upheld

A lawyer and lobbyist who bribed an Alabama elected official to thwart the EPA’s cleanup efforts at a potential Superfund site left sufficient evidence for a jury to find them guilty, a federal appeals court said. Joel Gilbert, a former partner at Balch & Bingham LLP, and David Roberson, then...
New York City, NYNew York Post

NYC livery driver charged in 1996 rape of passenger

A New York City livery cab driver who allegedly raped a female passenger in 1996 has been charged 25 years later, prosecutors announced Thursday. Danny Stewart, now 58, allegedly picked up the then-23-year-old victim from work in Jamaica, Queens on Sept. 15, 1996, brandished what appeared to be a gun and proceed to rape her, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.
Congress & Courtsjusticenewsflash.com

The unanimous court rejected the district court’s discretion to reduce appeal costs.

Thursday’s decision City of San Antonio v Hotels.com Clearly resolved what seemed to be a basic procedural issue: how the court should determine the “costs” that the winning party can recover from the losing party.Justice Samuel Alito’s View Because a unanimous court tells us the answer: the court to resolve the appeal is the district court, not the district court.
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Anti-Abortion Protesters in New York Win Court Ruling

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court has thrown out its recent decision allowing New York's attorney general to block anti-abortion protesters from trying to keep women away from a reproductive health clinic in the New York City borough of Queens. Friday's order by a panel of the 2nd U.S....
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Queens Pharmacy Owner Sentenced to 36 Months in Prison for Health Care Fraud and Narcotics Distribution

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Harris Hussnain, the owner of a pharmacy in Queens, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rachel P. Kovner to 36 months in prison for his participation in a health care fraud conspiracy, distribution of Oxycodone and illegal financial transactions. Hussnain pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2020.
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California man gets 2 years in prison for laundering Bitcoin

A Southern California man who pleaded guilty to illegally operating kiosks where customers could buy Bitcoin with cash, or sell Bitcoin in exchange for cash has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Kais Mohammad, 37, of Yorba Linda, received the sentence at U.S. District Court in Santa Ana...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

9th Circuit overturns Walmart workers’ $102 mln win

A federal appeals court on Friday wiped out a $102 million verdict for Walmart employees who claimed the company violated California labor laws governing pay-stub information and meal breaks. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Walmart’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, who argued that Walmart fully...
New York City, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Officials to announce prison closures within days

State officials are expected to announce the closure of multiple state prisons in the coming days with the goal to shutter more facilities by Labor Day. It is unclear how many prisons, or which ones, are expected to be closed by summer’s end. Language in the Legislature’s adopted 2021-22 state...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Judge Scolds Amber Heard In Johnny Depp Court Battle, Threatens Actress With Sanctions If She Wastes Court's Time

A judge in Virginia scolded Amber Heard during a private hearing as part of Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation case against her, Radar can exclusively report. According to sources with knowledge of the information, Judge Penney S. Azcarate of Fairfax County granted a request from the 35-year-old actress to allow her to amend her motion to dismiss. It will be the third motion by Heard, as her others have been shut down. Azcarate said during Friday morning's hearing that the third attempt at dismissal will likely prove "futile."
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Changes to New York's parole laws under consideration

As the legislative session heads toward a June 10 end date, criminal justice reform advocates are centering their efforts around two proposals that would make changes to New York's parole system. Bills that would set a revised parole process for older people in prison as well as a more expedited...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Jennifer Weisselberg, former daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO, faces eviction

Jennifer Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO's former daughter-in-law, is facing eviction. Weisselberg has been living in an apartment on New York's Upper West Side since her divorce from Barry Weisselberg in 2018. According to a document from her divorce proceedings, Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO, was a "guarantor" of the apartment but Jennifer was responsible for the monthly rent of $6,050.