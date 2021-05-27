Cancel
Portland, OR

Mountainside girls golf team comes out on top in tournament

By Gabby Urenda
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyljR_0aDeRogB00 Mavericks shoot a school-record score after dominating an eight-team tournament in Woodburn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMEP3_0aDeRogB00

The Mountainside High School girls golf team is celebrating after winning a tournament at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.

The Mavericks won an eight-team tournament and defeated other top 6A teams from the Portland area, shooting a school-record score of 291, according to OSAA.org. Jesuit and Clackamas tied for second place with a score of 324.

"It was fun for the girls to have, at the end of the season, a new set of competition and just some new faces and people to play with," said Mountainside girls golf head coach Merritt Richardson. "They basically test our skills because we did well in Metro League, so were kind of wondering how we would stack up against some different competition."

Richardson described the tournament as a fun experience and said it nice to see her players play some of their best rounds at the event.

The coach highlighted junior Sofia Fuenmayor, who was a medalist and shot three under 68 to win the tournament, according to OSAA.

"She's just been solid and consistent, and I felt like she had a low score in her. She went out that day, and super-solid pars," Richardson said. "She had four birdies, a bogey and the rest pars. So, that's a really good round of golf."

Fuenmayor has also won two Metro League tournaments.

Senior Cydney Chhim also shined in the tournament and has been a "good player" throughout her four years at Mountainside, since the school opened in 2017, Richardson added.

Chhim is the only senior on the team.

"It meant a lot to her to have a good day individually and as a team, because she has invested four years into golf, and so to be able to go out with the best outcome she and the team could have for this unusual year was great for her," said Richardson.

She also acknowledged junior Emily Song and sophomore Stella Lee.

When asked what she hopes her players take away from the season, Richardson said, "I hope they realize that the sky is the limit for their potential. There's still time for them to improve, get better and continue to come together as a team and do something special in the future, if they put their minds to it."

What about next year?

Richardson says she's excited to have four of the five players that played in the tournament come back for another season.

"I'm looking forward to them continuing to grow together as a team, for sure," she said.

