Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Dayton Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Chaplain’s Office. What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am one of the Religious Affairs Airmen assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing Chapel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. I oversee information technology/equipment at three facilities and provide leadership advisement and crisis-intervention counseling. I’m responsible for administrative, information and logistical operations for the chapel to ensure that staff are sufficiently equipped to deliver optimal religious and spiritual care to the warfighter and their families.

www.daytondailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#Nco#The Air Force#Wpafb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Kirtland Air Base Wing welcomes new commander

Col. Jason Vattioni launched his Air Force career as a nuclear weapons technician in 1990. On Tuesday, he assumed command of the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base in front of four inert training munitions set up behind the stage as a nod to the base’s role in the country’s nuclear enterprise.
Aerospace & Defenseepcan.com

Space Delta 2 at Peterson AFB changes command

Story and photo by U.S. Space Force Senior Airman Andrew Bertain. Space Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness held its change of command June 14 at Peterson Air Force Base. U.S. Space Force Col. Matthew Cantore relinquished command to incoming commander U.S. Space Force Col. Marc Brock. Prior to taking command of Space Delta 2, Brock was the chief of the Programs Division, Directorate of Plans, Programs and Financial Management, Headquarters Space Operations Command, also located at Peterson AFB.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

56th CONS simulates austere environment to enhance readiness

As the Air Force continues to build a lethal and ready force, the 56th Contracting Squadron tested their deployed capability by conducting a three-day exercise in a simulated austere environment, June 8-10, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Staff Sgt. Terrel Cloud, 56th CONS contracting specialist, explained that in...
Aerospace & Defensesyvnews.com

UIPE protective gear completes ground compatibility testing

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- A joint military test team recently conducted ongoing developmental and operational testing of the Uniform Integrated Protective Ensemble Air 2 Piece Under Garment at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. UIPE Air 2PUG is a two-piece carbon-based protective undergarment designed to be worn underneath the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WJCT News

Clear Space Force Station Maintains Missile Defense, Adds 'Domain Awareness' Role

The commander of Clear Space Force Station says a new sign outside the main gate may be the only change the public will notice since the name of the facility formerly known as Clear Air Force Station was changed last week. But Lt. Col. Bill Hassey says the insignia of the newest branch of the military that’s emblazoned on the sign symbolizes a change in culture that’s under way at the installation.
Aerospace & DefenseSanta Maria Times

Contracting Airmen, Soldiers ready for joint contracting exercise

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas -- Contracting Soldiers from across the U.S. Army’s Mission and Installation Contracting Command are joining their Air Force counterparts June 21-25 for the virtual 2021 Joint Forces Contracting Exercise. With the 2021 Joint Forces Contracting Exercise, contracting teams will execute the force employment...
Aerospace & Defenseairforcemag.com

Why USAF Wants to Cut ISR Operations in Fiscal 2022

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft are among the Air Force’s most-requested assets worldwide, but the service wants to cut back the number of combat air patrols it supports on any given day so it can free up funds in the fiscal 2022 budget to develop next-generation platforms. Convincing lawmakers,...
Patterson, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

City of Patterson collecting hurricane supplies for senior citizens

Supplies for Patterson senior citizens are being collected by the city for them to use in the event of a hurricane. While the city held its main event Saturday at Family Dollar, supplies will be collected at the Gospel Xplosion Sunday at 5 p.m. at Park Street Park. Supplies also can be brought to One Faith Fellowship Christian Center International at 5314 La. 182 West in Calumet. They can be dropped off at city hall in Patterson, too.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

KBR Wins $58M Follow-On Award for Air Force Tech Sustainment Work; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR will help the U.S. Air Force sustain landing and air traffic control systems under a five-year, $58.1 million task order the company won through a recompete. The Houston-based contractor said Wednesday it will perform research and analysis work for the ATC and landings systems sustainment branch within USAF’s digital directorate as part of the task order awarded through the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center Multiple-Award Contract.
Jamestown Foundation

Press Release — Former SACEUR Gen. (ret.) Philip M. Breedlove Named to Jamestown Board

The Jamestown Foundation is proud to announce the addition of the 17th NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and former Air Force General Philip M. Breedlove to its Board of Directors. Jamestown President Glen Howard expressed his excitement and pride at General Breedlove joining the organization’s board. “Jamestown will benefit...
Aerospace & Defensenews9.com

Tinker Air Force Base Rolls Out New Armor Designed For Women

Tinker Air Force Base is rolling out new gear for female airmen designed to help them complete their daily duties in a more comfortable and safer way. One airman with Tinker Air Force Base said her new body armor makes her feel like the Air Force is making strides to make decisions with women's needs in mind.
Aerospace & DefenseItem

F-16s from Shaw AFB to train with Vermont Air National Guard

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont - The 55th Fighter Squadron, 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, will conduct F-16C Fighting Falcon training missions out of the Vermont Air National Guard base this week. A small contingent of Airmen assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron will arrive today with six F-16s and a C-130 Hercules, and will complete their training missions by Wednesday, June 30, when they leave Vermont to return to Shaw AFB.
Aerospace & DefenseLompoc Record

FAA, Air Force sign commercial space agreement

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of the Air Force signed an agreement June 15 aimed at eliminating red tape while protecting public safety during commercial space activities at ranges operated by the U.S. Space Force. The agreement recognizes common safety standards for FAA-licensed launch and...
Albuquerque, NMKOAT 7

Army veteran and businessman runs for governor of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new Republican contender is looking to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. A businessman and Army veteran, Greg Zanetti is throwing his hat in the ring. KOAT sat down with him at his Albuquerque office. Zanetti announced early on Monday he’s running for governor. The Albuquerque native...
Aerospace & DefenseDVIDS

JOINT CHIEFS VICE CHAIRMAN SPEAKS AT AI SYMPOSIUM

Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks at the 2021 Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Technology Exchange, June 23, 2021.