Sanitation schedule adjusted for Memorial Day

Savannah, Georgia
 13 days ago

SAVANNAH (May 27) – The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will operate on an adjusted schedule next week due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residential garbage collection will be delayed by one day starting on Monday, and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yard waste will be collected Wednesday through Saturday, and street cleaning will take place Tuesday through Thursday.

The Dean Forest Road Landfill will be closed for drop-offs on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

ABOUT

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city of Savannah became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste#Memorial Day Savannah#Street Cleaning#Drop Offs
