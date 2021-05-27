Office of Marketing and Communications

Sanitation schedule adjusted for Memorial Day

SAVANNAH (May 27) – The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will operate on an adjusted schedule next week due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residential garbage collection will be delayed by one day starting on Monday, and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yard waste will be collected Wednesday through Saturday, and street cleaning will take place Tuesday through Thursday.

The Dean Forest Road Landfill will be closed for drop-offs on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.