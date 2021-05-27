AMC Entertainment shares rise more than 50%

newsbreak-logo
(Reuters) - Shares in cinema operator AMC Entertainment were up 50.2% at $29.38 in a high-volume trading session on Thursday after rising as high as $29.72 earlier.

AMC, which is popular on social media and among members of Reddit investing forum WallStreetBets, was last up more than 1,400% for the year to date.

And with about 450 million shares already changing hands, Thursday was already AMC’s busiest trading session since early February with two hours of trading left.

