The sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is a fighter. Despite falling behind both the Ford Mustang and the Dodge Challenger in the Detroit muscle car sales race, it still presses on fight another day. For the upcoming 2022 model year, a few trim and color choice updates are planned but nothing substantial. In general, the new model year Camaro is pretty much the same as the 2021 model. The order books were opened in early April. Unfortunately, those orders aren't going to be filled anytime soon.